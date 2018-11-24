Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 3,424 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 244,581 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 52,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $261.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.86.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

