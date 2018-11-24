NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $133.31 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVIDIA stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

