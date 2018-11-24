Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,509,000 after purchasing an additional 911,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,842,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,762,000 after purchasing an additional 378,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,751,000 after purchasing an additional 230,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northern Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

