Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,488,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,741,000 after purchasing an additional 872,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 222.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,898,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,198,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 19.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,588,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $124.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/norinchukin-bank-the-raises-position-in-packaging-corp-of-america-pkg.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.