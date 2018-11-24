Norinchukin Bank The Has $24.13 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $202,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

AMGN opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

