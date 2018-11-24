Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.26 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of FRT opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.04%.

WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.26 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/norinchukin-bank-the-has-1-26-million-stake-in-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt.html.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.