Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 7,705 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.71 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

