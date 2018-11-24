Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $917,000 Holdings in NII Holdings Inc (NIHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 244,578 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of NII worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in NII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in NII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIHD. ValuEngine downgraded NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NIHD stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. NII Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter.

In other NII news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 883,067 shares of NII stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $6,243,283.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NII Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

