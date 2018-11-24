Nissan Motor (NSANY) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

NSANY opened at $16.92 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

