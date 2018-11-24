NiSource (NI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NiSource reaffirmed capital investment guidance for 2018 and expects to invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion annually in utility infrastructure over the next two years. The company projects long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion and continues to expand customer base. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down coal usage. NiSource has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in. However, in the past 12 months, shares of the company have lost wider than its industry. Despite of investing in upgrade programs, the company faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. Debt level is another concern amid rising interest rates.”

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 499,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 155,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 477,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 181,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.