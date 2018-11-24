Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.