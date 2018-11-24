Newport Trust Co Has $16.80 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

