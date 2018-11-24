Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded down C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.67. The company had a trading volume of 198,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,579. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.54 and a 52 week high of C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29.

In other Mullen Group news, Director David Edward Mullen sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$10,500,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,886 shares of company stock worth $27,200.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.85 to C$15.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

