M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $3.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.52. M&T Bank posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $14.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush set a $188.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. 221,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $197.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

