Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $316.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.66. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $422,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 63.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 636.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 17,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

