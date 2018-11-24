Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $316,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $422,120 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 17,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000.

Shares of MPAA opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.