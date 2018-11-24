Mosaic Co (MOS) Position Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 105,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Mosaic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Mosaic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/mosaic-co-mos-position-lessened-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.