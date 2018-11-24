Morguard North American (MRG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Morguard North American’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.17 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

