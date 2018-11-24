Morgan Stanley Lowers Phillips 66 (PSX) Price Target to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised Phillips 66 from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

