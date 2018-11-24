Monster Byte Trading Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (MBI)

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Monster Byte token can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. Monster Byte has a total market capitalization of $522,470.00 and $0.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monster Byte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00124412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00194824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.57 or 0.08642763 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009218 BTC.

About Monster Byte

Monster Byte was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official website is monsterbyte.io . Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monster Byte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monster Byte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monster Byte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.