Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Molson Coors Brewing has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Molson Coors Brewing has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TAP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 703,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,145. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $168,181.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $499,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

