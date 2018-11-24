Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $77.54.

