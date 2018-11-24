Mobile Mini (MINI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MINI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Mobile Mini to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.75 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.05%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after buying an additional 168,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,187,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,230,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,330,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,354,000 after buying an additional 83,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

