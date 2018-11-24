Mizuho Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Price Target to $157.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target cut by Mizuho to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAZZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.65.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.56 per share, with a total value of $7,228,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $29,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,345,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,215,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.