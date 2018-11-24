Mizuho Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Price Target to $157.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target cut by Mizuho to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAZZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.65.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.56 per share, with a total value of $7,228,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $29,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,345,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,215,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

