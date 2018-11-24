Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSJ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/miracle-mile-advisors-llc-invests-585000-in-ishares-1-3-year-credit-bond-etf-csj-stock.html.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.