Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $255,000 Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Gartner by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Shares of IT opened at $146.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $961,395.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,524.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $209,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,139.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,971. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

