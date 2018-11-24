Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,640 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,795,625. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

