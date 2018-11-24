Medical Facilities Corp (DR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Medical Facilities stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

