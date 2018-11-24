MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

MRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRT opened at $7.14 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.65.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 7,200 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $51,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 365,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.