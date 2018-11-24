McEwen Mining (MUX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on McEwen Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.22 million, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of -0.99.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,232,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 255,639 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,017,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

