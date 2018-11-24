Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $294,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $234,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,023 shares of company stock worth $1,210,602. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.76. 641,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,939. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

