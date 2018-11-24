Matson (MATX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $43.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MATX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Matson to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of MATX opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Matson has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $111,810 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,497,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,544,000 after acquiring an additional 268,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Matson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

