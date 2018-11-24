Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $101,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (SUSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

