Masimo Co. (MASI) Receives $115.50 Average PT from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.
Shares of Masimo stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 126,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $14,958,346.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock worth $79,900,568. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
