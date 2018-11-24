Masimo Co. (MASI) Receives $115.50 Average PT from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 126,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $14,958,346.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock worth $79,900,568. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.