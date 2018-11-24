Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of HD Supply worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HD Supply by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HD Supply by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in HD Supply by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 861,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $37,380,441.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

