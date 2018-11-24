Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $219.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 63,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 567,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

