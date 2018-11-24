Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.32. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

