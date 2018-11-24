Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

