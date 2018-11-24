Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,289 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 952,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 139,849 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 1,044,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $474,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCJ opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/marietta-wealth-management-llc-has-2-25-million-stake-in-invesco-bulletshares-2019-corporate-bond-etf-bscj.html.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.