Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.84.

In related news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

