Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This is a boost from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MNL opened at GBX 4.18 ($0.05) on Friday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 335.22 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.88 ($6.53).

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

