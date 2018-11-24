Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Receives $32.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MNK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

MNK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.45. 1,038,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,470. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,671 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 100.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 973,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 7,856.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 877,935 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

