Main Street Capital (MAIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on Main Street Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 95.77%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 97.91%.

In related news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster bought 25,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.54. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,583,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,622.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

