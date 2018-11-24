Magnum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Magnum has a total market cap of $1,047.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

