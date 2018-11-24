Macy’s Inc (M) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,760,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,041,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,244 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,728.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,972 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $32.01 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/macys-inc-m-holdings-lifted-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.