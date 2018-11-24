Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.36.

LULU stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

