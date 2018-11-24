LSV Asset Management Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,238 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.01% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 164,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $15,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

