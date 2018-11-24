LSV Asset Management Buys 22,800 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,572,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,227,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 759,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $816,284.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,833.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,925 shares of company stock worth $1,278,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

