Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 53,981 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,981 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quad/Graphics worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUAD shares. ValuEngine raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

