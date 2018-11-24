Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Beneficial Bancorp Inc (BNCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Beneficial Bancorp were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beneficial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,577,000 after acquiring an additional 198,346 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,149,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 150,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,520,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,431,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNCL shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNCL opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Beneficial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

